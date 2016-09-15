Predators were gathered at Murray’s Cauld when Ettrick was running high

After weeks of low river levels, the Ettrick was in full spate at the weekend. It was so high at Murray’s Cauld that the twin turbines, installed to generate electricity from the power of the river, were automatically turned off.

The cauld itself was flowing from side to side, the first time for months, and a few salmon were trying to battle against the raging water, by leaping skyward in a futile effort to get upstream. The recently installed fish pass was a much more sensible option.

A few predators were gathering at the less turbulent, shallower side, namely a couple of herons, three goosanders and a pair of carrion crows ready to pounce on any small fish dropped by the others.

It was strange walking my usually peaceful route up by the old mill lade on Saturday, as it was transformed by loudspeakers and bustle by the annual Yarrow and Ettrick Show, which was in full swing in an adjacent field.

Nonetheless it was good to see so many people still supporting this annual tradition.

The signs of approachin autumn are all around, but a few swallows and martins still remain on the wires outside my house, as a last reminder of summer.

Rowan berries, haws and rosehips are ripening fast in readiness for the incoming hordes of wintering birds, which will be here soon.

“Treacle” our cockapoo has also changed from her summer diet to her autumn one.

During the summer she discovered the wonders of wild raspberries during our walks and could frequently be seen helping herself, carefully pulling the ripe fruit from the canes, leaving the green ones.

was most impressed at the weekend, to see that she has now switched to brambles.

I watched fascinated as she carefully pulled each black berry with her teeth, somehow managing to avoid the plant’s viscous thorns.

I know it is probably how wild dogs manged to supplement their diet, but I thought that such habits had since been bred out of them.

Does anyone else’s dog do this?

Drop me an e-mail to corbie@homecall.co.uk and let me know.