Pledge to fight for farming industry

Scotland’s farmers have been assured that the Scottish Government will fight for the best possible deal for the industry at home and in Europe after Brexit.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to representatives at the NFUS annual general meeting that Professor Russel Griggs will chair a group designed to ensure a profitable, sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the agriculture industry.

The group will represent farming and environmental interests to review the Scottish Government’s approach to greening and recommend how available policy and support mechanisms can be used most effectively to promote profitable farming while meeting environmental commitments

Ms Sturgeon re-asserted her commitment to Scotland’s farmers, highlighting the distinct interests of farming in Scotland that make it crucial that any powers transferred from the EU in the event of Brexit go to the Scottish Parliament rather than to Westminster.

The First Minister also confirmed that £16,000 will be made available to help grow new markets for Scottish red meat by supporting a promotion drive at key international food shows in Asia and North America.

She said: “Brexit presents the biggest challenge to farming in Scotland in our generation. Agriculture is a more important part of Scotland’s economy than the UK because of our landscape and climate. So it’s important for the agriculture sector that Scotland has a strong say in the negotiations with the EU.

“It’s vital to ensuring that the settlement which is reached meets your needs and the Scottish Government will work with the industry to make the sector as sustainable and efficient as possible.

“This is why we have appointed Professor Russel Griggs to chair a group to review the Scottish Government’s approach to greening and make recommendations for a profitable, sustainable and environmentally friendly industry.”