Local Elections: Ward 4 Selkirkshire

Conservative candidate Michelle Ballantyne soared through in Ward Four, retaining her seat, as did Independent Gordon Edgar.

Taking the third seat in the ward was the SNP’s Elaine Thornton-Nicol.

Mrs Ballantyne, who this week found out that she was the next in line to take up the vacant list MSP post in the South of Scotland, said she was looking towards fulfilling both seats in a double mandate.

The next ward to be declared is Leaderdale and Melrose, in which council leader David Parker is vying for re-election.