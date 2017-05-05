Local elections: Tweeddale West’s new councillors revealed

The results for Tweeddale West ward, which has just been declared, sees three new councillors at Scottish Borders Council.

Heather Anderson (SNP) was elected on the first round of counting, with Kris Chapman (Lib Dem) second and Eric Small (Conservative) third.

Mrs Anderson said: “I feel absolutely delighted. The Conservatives were very confident about this seat, so it is fantastic that we won first.

“It will now be down to the day job of looking after services in the Borders.”

Mr Chapman thanked all those who voted for him and helped him in his campaign, and said: “This is a huge milestone, with three brand new councillors – the three standing councillors standing down – so this is a massive opportunity to get this council working as effectively as you voters would like it to.”

And Mr Small said: “I feel excited, and I thank all the voters who voted for me. I look forward to the challenge that it brings.”

The next ward to be declared will be Tweeddale East. Check out our Facebook Live posts for declarations and interviews.