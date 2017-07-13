Police appealing for witnesses to attack in Hawick street

Police in Hawick have launched an investigation after what is being treated as a serious assault in the town last week.

An unnamed 35-year-old man was taken to Borders Hospital for treatment to head injuries after an incident in Dickson Street last Thursday.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident, and the injured man has since been discharged from the Melrose hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Hawick are investigating after a 35-year-old man was found with a head injury in Dickson Street at around 5.40pm on Thursday, July 6.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify any individuals involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately.”

Police are still carrying out inquiries to establish exactly what happened and the exact location of the attack.