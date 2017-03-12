Planners reject bid to set up four industrial workshops in Hawick

Plans for four new industrial workshops on a site in Hawick have been rejected over concerns about their close proximity to homes.

Hawick letting agent D&R Murray proposed to build the workshops at a vacant yard on land south east of Carnarvon Street, replacing several disused shipping containers currently standing there.

The plan was to lease them out to local traders.

However, council planners have rejected the bid due to the site’s close proximity to residential properties, the potential for flooding there area and possible access and parking problems on the site.

In a report to councillors, Julie Hayward, the authority’s lead planning officer, says: “The site is currently a vacant yard with a number of storage container units on site.

“The proposal is to remove the shipping containers and erect four industrial units within the site.

“There does not appear to be a history of industrial use on this site. Even if it was established planning use, the erection of four industrial units would constitute a significant intensification of that use.

“It has not been adequately demonstrated that there would be significant economic or employment benefits or that the proposed use can satisfactorily co-exist with adjoining uses.

“The proposal would constitute an overdevelopment of the site and has the potential to cause disturbance to local residents from noise, dust and odour due to the proximity of residential properties and scale and nature of the development.”