Pizza the action on the way?

A restaurateur is hoping to secure a pizza the action as business gets set to boom to the north west of Hawick town centre.

Almost a dozen years after the opening of the Italian restaurant the Denholm Meet, its current manager, Simone Falcone, hopes to open a new Italian restaurant and bar in nearby Hawick.

Borders Cycles closed down in 2015 and a bid has been made for a new Italian restaurant at the site.

The proposal is for a family-friendly establishment to be located in the old Borders Cycles building in Teviot Crescent.

The restaurant, hosting around 20 tables, would be named after Simone’s home town, Santa Marina, in south Italy’s Campania region, promising to bring an authentic taste of Italy to Hawick.

As well as a bar, the plans include a designated space for a mums and babies’ coffee corner and outdoor seating.

The building, situated across the river from a new £13m whisky distillery opening later this year, was once home to Diesels nightclub. It operated on the site from 1991 until 2012.

The Denholm Meet is currently managed by Simone Falcone who hopes to open his own Italian restaurant and bar, Santa Marina, in Hawick.

It has since been operating under a retail and cafe licence as Borders Cycles, but that business closed down in February 2015.

In a design statement supporting the application, Thomas Pyemont, of Minto’s Pyemont Design Green Architecture, said: “Directly across the river from what is to become an important tourist attraction, the whisky distillery, this building will be providing a much-demanded high-quality eating place in a busy area of Hawick.”

Stuart Marshall, the town’s honorary provost, agreed that the plans would complement the distillery development.

He said: “This is fantastic news, and one can only hope that this application is approved soon as once opened, it will complement all the development nearby in the Commercial Road area that is currently under way.

“It will also give even more reason for people from outwith the town to come visit us.”

Fellow Hawick and Denholm councillor Watson McAteer said: “I am delighted the old nightclub premises in Teviot Road has been secured, and I am confident this will be an ideal location for his new restaurant.

“This area of the town is seeing substantial private investment and this particular project will add benefit both to the day and night economy of our town.”

Mr Falcone declined to comment on the application, submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department last week.