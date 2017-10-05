Picturing the Past winners announced

Local shutterbugs have been out and about this summer, capturing their heritage on camera.

Earlier this year Live Borders Libraries and Archives encouraged people from all over the region to get out and about with their digital devices for a competition celebrating Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Picturing the Past encouraged members of the community to photograph their favourite building, monument or archaeological feature in the Scottish Borders and judges had a hard time choosing prizewinners from the high standard of entries received.

Category winner Leuan Chamberlain, 11, from Selkirk, chose to photograph Kirkhope Tower after learning about the Border Reivers at school. He told us: “We went into the hills to get the picture but it was a miserable day so I chose to take a black and white image.”

Fourteen-year-old Erin Brennen from Galashiels won her age category with a photograph of Smailholm Tower. “It has lovely views all around it and looks amazing with the sunset in the background,” she explained.

Last Tuesday the winners were presented with a canvas print of their image and a book token at the Heritage Hub, Hawick. The photographs will now feature in a small exhibition which will run until October 31.