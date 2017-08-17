Perfect ten for Berwick Food & Beer Festival

The Berwick Food & Beer Festival is always something to celebrate, but this year it has reached the grand old age of ten.

With a bumper festival planned for September there are ten times as many reasons to get along to the Barracks for the weekend.

First, there will be over 80 stalls jostling for the best spots at Berwick’s historic Barracks. Alongside familiar faces such as Chainbridge Honey and Doddington Dairy, who have been coming since the first festival in 2008.

There will also be ten brand new stalls: with delights from newcomers such as Miversi Spices, Le Mini Macaron and The Brownie Bar to indulge in, you don’t need much more of a reason to come along and sample away. But just in case you do Glenkinchie Distillery are taking a stall at the festival for the first time providing the perfect opportunity to sample some fine whisky.

The second good reason is The Beer Marquee, where the artisan brewers (of course there are ten this year) will chat to you about their beer to a backdrop of live music.

Wine bar Pier Red will be there again if you want to order a glass of bubbles. For the first time there will be a dedicated Gin Stall for those who prefer their drinks to have ice and a slice. Two new brewers – Two by Two and Whitley Bay Brewing Co. will be joining local favourites such as Bear Claw Brewery, Thistly Cross Cider and the Tempest Brew Co. Don’t forget to pick up your souvenir 2017 beer glass.

If you need more reasons to go, there are ten Street Food stalls this year. From the gorgeous Angus burgers of Well Hung & Tender to a bit of spice from Tandoori Naan, a made-to-order wood-fired pizza or a mouth-watering crepe.

Friday’s Grand Opening night (September 1) sees Electric Penelope on-stage as well as local guitarist Dave Faill. Hardly Original headline on the Saturday evening supported by Killer Cats. Special guests over the weekend include the North Star Drummers, The Shindiggers and tribal dancers, Isla Negra.

Berwick Food and Beer Festival takes place on September 2-3 at The Barracks. Tickets £3 on the day. Full details from www.berwickfoodandbeerfestival.co.uk.