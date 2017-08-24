Over 100 musicians expected

Eight brass bands from across the Borders will gather together for the first massed bands performance this century on Sunday at Wilton Lodge Park.

They will begin with a short march through the park prior to a grand performance at 2pm at the Elliot bandstand in the heart of the park.

Scottish Borders Brass Band Association chairman Scott Renwick said: “We are expecting upwards of 100 musicians on the day and are delighted to have this first gathering at the new bandstand.”

Bands represented will include the Hawick Saxhorn Band, Langholm Town Band, Jedforest Instrumental Band, St Boswells Concert Band, Selkirk Silver Band, Galashiels Town Band, St Ronan’s Silver Band and Peebles Burgh Silver Band.

Hosted by the Hawick Saxhorn Band the afternoon will be a wonderful selection of old and new tunes and a guaranteed highlight to the ongoing bandstand music series. Some seating will be available but audience members are encouraged to bring their own for this performance.