Opportunity of a lifetime for a Borders student

Help send a Borders-based student to the world’s most prestigious contemporary art festival.

Alchemy Film and Arts (the people behind the Alchemy Film and Moving Image Festival in Hawick) are fundraising to send a Borders-based student to the Venice Biennale in May.

Borders college student, Catrina Barquist, will live and work in Venice, developing her own creative practices and making new connections for the future.

Catrina is currently studying art and design at the College. Her main interested is in the application of paint onto skin and how this can be a way of expressing thoughts, feelings and actions.

She also has a big passion for photography and likes to combine these two art forms.

Catrina said: “This is a huge opportunity for me because, not only is it a chance to work closely with Rachel Maclean’s process, it is a chance for me to study a different culture and take my own work to another level.”

The fundraising screening will show Rachel Maclean’s acclaimed British Art Show film, ‘Feed Me’, that features multi-layered digital images. It has been described as “part fairytale, part hyper-modern fantasia” in which Maclean plays all the characters.

The film asks the question - can we have too much of a good thing? Is it OK to give into every temptation? Or does it just leave us wanting more?

Following the film there will be a talk about Rachel’s work and Catrina will also talk about what she hopes to achieve on the trip to develop her own skills.

Rachel will represent Scotland at this year’s 57th Venice Biennale, with a solo presentation of new work centred on a major new film commission. The presentation is commissioned and curated by Alchemy Film and Arts.

Heart of Hawick are generously supporting this event and all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly towards funding this opportunity for Catrina.

Tickets are £9 including a glass of wine/soft drink. Drinks served from 7pm, event starts at 7.15pm. Tickets from www.heartofhawick.com. For more information visit www.alchemyfilmfestival.org.uk.