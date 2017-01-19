One to watch - Teeside singer Tom Joshua

A favourite at Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, Tom Joshua returns there on Sunday, February 5.

Hailing from Teeside, Tom’s life with music is relatively new-found, and he has being haphazardly writing songs and picking up instruments over the last few years.

His songs play around with notions of the end of the world, nostalgia and a great deal of heartache.

With influences from the music of Nick Drake and Damien Rice and other teenage-angst bands, his sound is rooted primarily in folk but tends to wander down wider, more cinematic and expansive soundscapes.

His debut EP, Bloom, was released in January 2015 and in October of the same year he released the single, You Me Alone.

Keep your eye on this exciting young artist.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and are available from www.hemelvaart.co.uk/box-office. Space is limited so book early.