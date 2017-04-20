New craft gallery open at The Hirsel

A brand new gallery showcasing the very best local craft makers is now open at The Hirsel, Coldstream.

The Hirsel Gallery will specialise in original, handmade, contemporary craft work, and have a changing exhibition space to highlight selected artists.

Glass engraver Julia Linstead and textile and jewellery designer Maggie Read are joining forces to curate this exciting new craft gallery. Julia said: “We are both passionate about craft and the Homestead has a history of hosting big craft fairs and meet the maker events but this opportunity to build on that legacy and promote unique work in a dynamic and interactive way is just so exciting.”

Maggie emphasised that their focus was, “on high quality craftsmanship and individuality and to be honest we’re spoilt for choice round here”.

Visitors will not only find inspiration in the beautiful work for sale but Maggie and Julia also have a programme of craft classes run by various exhibiting artists which will roll out throughout the year. Over the Easter weekend you could weave a scarf, or a basket or make a felt bird pod.

The gallery is open from 11am-4pm daily (closed Tuesdays).

For more information visit www.thehirselgallery.co.uk.