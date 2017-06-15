New book from Eyemouth’s Serafina Press

After a successful launch in Tobermory, and now available in the Borders, The Sea Unicorn of Mull is the latest book from Eyemouth’s Serafina Press.

By local author Jennifer T. Doherty, and illustrated by Gillian Stewart, (who illustrated The Unicorn of Holy Island), the full-colour picture book follows the story of a sea unicorn who is in search of his heart.

He swims past Oban, and round the island of Mull. However, a little girl keeps throwing stones at him. What can be going on…?

“I realise that our local books have a natural appeal here in the Borders,” says Jennifer Doherty. “But so many people enjoy holidays to Oban and Mull, that I felt that the book can work in different parts of Scotland. And I’m delighted that a title from a small Eyemouth publisher is going to be in the bookshops on the Calmac ferries.”

The Sea Unicorn of Mull is available from The Roadstead Gallery, Eyemouth, and www.amazon.co.uk.