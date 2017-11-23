Most of Scotland to be hit with icy weather

The Met Office has warned that most of Scotland, save for a few patches on the East coast, will be hit by ice later this evening, leading to a risk of slippery surfaces and travel problems.

The Yellow warning now means there are two weather warnings in place in Scotland, as the modified Yellow warning for snow that was due to hit overnight is still in place.

A snow assessment from the Chief Forecaster read: “Showers across northern and western Scotland are expected to bring further snowfall with 1-2 cm possible to low levels, and 2-5 cm above around 200 m.”

The icy patches are expected to form underfoot between 6pm this evening, and 10am tomorrow morning, with slippery walking conditions causing difficulty for pedestrians and cyclists.

Travel problems could also hit commuters at rush hour tonight and tomorrow, with difficult driving conditions also reckoned by the Met Office to be a distinct possibility.