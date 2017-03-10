Man dies after Duns incident

Police are investigating an incident in Duns on Wednesday evening in which a man died.

Sergeant Gary Taylor of Livingston Road Policing Department said: “Police in the Scottish Borders responded to a road collision in Duns on Wednesday, March 8.

“The incident happened at around 8.40pm within the Market Square. Emergency services were alerted after a Nissan Almera collided with a parked vehicle.

“Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended however a 68-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the Borders General Hospital.

Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”