Man accused of stealing £3,000 mobility scooter from outside Hawick home

A man has been charged with the theft of a £3,000 mobility scooter and a wheelchair from outside a house in Hawick.

Jamie Turner, 34, is accused of stealing the mobility aids from a stairwell outside owner Cameron Jolly’s home in Backdamgate last month.

Backdamgate in Hawick.

He faces a charge of stealing a tarpaulin sheet at Chrysties Furnishing Centre at the town’s Lochpark Industrial Estate on the same day too.

Turner is also accused of obstructing police on Wednesday, May 10, by constructing a barricade of scaffolding and wooden boards behind the front door of his home in Hawick’s Drumlanrig Place.

The theft of the mobility scooter and wheelchair led to a social media campaign for their return by the family of Mr Jolly, 49, as he depended on them to get out and about after suffering severe head injuries in a motorbike accident at the age of 17.

He was left devastated after the scooter and wheelchair were taken, but they were recovered by police soon after.

Turner had his case continued without plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until tomorrow, May 18, for a personal appearance.