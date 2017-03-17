Lorry driver lucky to be alive after Bonchester Bridge crash

A lorry driver is lucky to be alive after his highway maintenance vehicle overturned and rolled down a hill at Bonchester Bridge this week.

A police investigation has been launched after the heavy goods vehicle careered off the A6088 Carter Bar-Hawick road at its junction with the B6357 Annan-Jedburgh route and tipped over into a field.

A recovery worker at the scene.

In the process, it spilled its load of 25 tonnes of asphalt, with the cab coming away at the chassis at it headed towards a nearby campsite.

The driver of the 32 Scania rigid lorry is said to have suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury in the one-vehicle incident at around 9am on Tuesday morning, and no one else was injured.

The unnamed 26-year-old is now recovering at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

As the lorry was not blocking the road, a recovery team was not deployed until about 12 hours later in the day.

Bonchester Bridge resident Marianne Alison Bruce captured the aftermath of the accident on camera, showing how the vehicle was ripped apart by the impact of the crash.

Marianne said: “An asphalt lorry had come down the hill into Bonchester and crashed through the campsite.

“A recovery team was on the scene looking at the options to get it out. I have heard the driver is OK.”

The accident raised concern on social media sites over road safety at the location, and relief and amazement was expressed that the driver had escaped with his life.

On Facebook, Graham Marshall wrote: “Glad to hear the driver is OK.

“Does this highlight the need to protect the campsite from a repeat accident?”

Carol Hawksworth added: “How on earth did the driver walk away from that?”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating following a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Bonchester Bridge, near to Hawick.

“The incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, March 14, when a heavy goods vehicle came away from the road.

“The 26-year-old male driver sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”