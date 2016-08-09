The class of S5 have the world at their feet

Borders pupils continue to do themselves proud with 17% of S5 pupils achieving five Highers - well above the national average.

It is the best result ever from Borders pupils at this level, with 34% of young people leaving school with five or more Highers at the end of S6. And S4 pupils managed a 4% increase in National 5 qualifications, with 42% of them gaining five or more.

Literacy and numeracy performance is on the upward trend, with 93% of S4 students attaining a National Qualification in English, an increase of 1% on last year (1,103 young people successful compared to 1,086 last year). There is a similar picture for mathematics with 82% of S4 students gaining a National Qualification, up 0.2% on last year to 978. Both these figures represent record performances since the new qualifications came in three years ago.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, SBC’s executive member for education said: “I am delighted to be able to congratulate the young people of the Scottish Borders and their teachers on the results they have achieved today. They clearly show that Borders pupils are working hard, performing well and being well prepared to leave our schools and take their place in the world.

“These results provide strong evidence that the implementation of Curriculum for Excellence in Scottish Borders Schools is beginning to pay off in terms of giving pupils every opportunity to achieve their potential.

“If a pupil or parent has any queries about their results there are a number of places offering advice. They should phone their school in the first instance and staff will be on hand to help.”

Support is also available from the Skills Development Scotland helpline on 0808 100 8000, 9am-5pm until August 12. Advisers can provide access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK college and universities, advice about Modern Apprenticeships and employment and training.