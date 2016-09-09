Teviothead tup is top sheep at Roberton

Judge Jim Sinclair had the toughest job at Roberton Show – picking an overall champion from the biggest sheep entry for 15 years.

Mr Sinclair, from Crookston, had to make his choice on Saturday from more than 250 sheep, but in the end plumped for a hill Cheviot tup from W Fleming, Hislop, Teviothead.

Four onion set on a plate winner at Roberton Show.

The three-shear Crossdykes bred tup had previously won the Hill Cheviot section with I Dodds from Drycleuchle, who this year had to settle for being a runner-up with a ewe lamb.

To complete a successful day the same champion animal won the Millennium Trophy for best wooled sheep in show.

The Fleming family had a good day also winning the cross-bred section with a Cheviot mule ewe.

Despite a very gloomy weather forecast of heavy rain for the duration of the show, this year’s event at Scaurend Haugh had turned out to be a corker.

Rachel Harris and Greg McLeod of Hawick Fire Station prepare to throw wellies at Roberton Show.

The Hawick Scout Band’s excellent marching and piping through the first downpour showed the weather gods that the show would go on regardless and the weather eventually gave in and the remainder of the day enjoyed a relatively rain-free afternoon.

Peter Lawton, an amateur home bread baker, was also on hand to share his knowledge to attendees about the art of making sour dough bread and the free bread he had baked went down a treat.

John Anderson from Penchrise enjoyed his first outing to Roberton by completing a clean sweep of the trophies in the Blackfaced section. Ryan Jamieson from Skelfhill also had a day to remember winning no fewer than four trophies; his Texel ewe won the Pure Bred section and was overall runner up in show.

Ryan also won the prime lamb section and most points in the sheep section for under 18s and most points in the sheep section overall, which was a great achievement.

Chelsea Lamb of Whitslade wins Young Handler at Roberton Show.

The young handler competition was won for the second year in a row by Chelsea Lamb from Whitslade, who impressed Mr Sinclair with her sheep handling abilities and knowledge.

This event is designed to encourage youngsters to start showing sheep and the six competitors put up a fine show for the afternoon audience.

The Black sheep competition also proved popular and was won by Ross Anderson from Easter Alemoor.

The industrial tent also shone with various chutneys, jams and marmalade being particular popular choices with exhibitors.

Wellie boot throwing at Roberton Show near Hawick.

This year was also the debut of the ‘men only’ chocolate cake class and had a respectable response, but was still outnumbered when it came to entry numbers by two to one by the ‘ladies only’ section.

Burnfoot SWI walked away with both The Pringle Cup and the Henderson Trophy this year. This is a section which always creates a lot of interest for show visitors and once again did not disappoint with the all round quality of craftsmanship and creativity.

Cabbages, courgettes and tomatoes were in abundance this year and the newly introduced category of a bunch of herbs had an excellent number of entries.

The purple cauliflower exhibited by the Chisholme Institute was a particular masterpiece.

Show secretary David Pollard told us the atmosphere around the show ground was warm, friendly and fun

He said: “It was a great day out despite the weather, thanks to everyone who attended the show.

Ice-cream in the rain at the begining of Roberton Show.

“Thanks also go to all our patrons and sponsors who donate in so many ways to make the show a success. Special thanks also to the Hoscote Estate for their incredibly generous donation for the 2016 show.”

The start of the Young Handlers competition at Roberton Show near Hawick.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Teviothead tup is top sheep at Roberton Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...