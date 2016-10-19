Sale is milestone for Luing Cattle Society

The first ever Luing Cattle Society sale of pedigree and commercial Luing breeding cattle will be held at St Boswells Mart next Thursday, October 27.

This is the first official sale in the Borders for the Luing Cattle Society, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Going under the hammer will be 60 head of breeding cattle, 13 in-calf and 47 bulling heifers, at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borders based mart.

This is the first occasion that Harrison & Hetherington have carried out a specific sale for the Luing breed and look forward to welcoming breeders and buyers from all corners of the UK.

Ted Fox, chairman of the Luing Cattle Society, said: “As a Society we felt that there was a need to introduce an additional sale to our calendar, and that St Boswells was well placed geographically to capitalise on the growing interest in the Luing breed.

“This is an important milestone for the Society and we are delighted to have received a tremendous line up of consignments from renowned breeders across north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.”

Sales director and auctioneer for Harrison and Hetherington, Scott Donaldson, added: “We are delighted to welcome the Luing Cattle Society to St Boswells Mart for the first of their autumn breeding cattle sales.

“Developed for commercial reasons to suit today’s climate of sustainable farming, the Luing is becoming an increasingly popular choice of suckler cow, particularly on a low input system. With a good entry of in-calf and bulling heifers, we are expecting to see considerable interest.”

Established in 1966, the Luing Cattle Society now has over 210 members, including one very special member - Her Majesty The Queen, at the Balmoral Estate.