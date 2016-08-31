Rural residents told to remain vigilant after combine blaze

A combine harvester was set on fire near Ancrum last night between the hours of 8pm and 11pm, after a line of straw was set on fire.

Constable Kirsty Neish said: “We are asking our farming and rural community to remain vigilant and report anyone acting suspiciously at or near to a farm.

“Reports can be made via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Police Scotland via 101 or if you would prefer to report the information anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

