Roofing supplies worth £9,000 stolen from Hawick builder’s merchant

Roofing materials worth £9,000 have been stolen from a builders’ merchant in Hawick.

Thieves broke into Jewson’s branch at Burnfoot Industrial Estate between 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 30, and 7am on Wednesday, August 31. They then made off with lead rolls and roofing felt worth about £9,000 altogether.

The theft was discovered by staff arriving at the store for work on Wednesday.

Police are now appealing for any winesses to the break-in, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen roofing materials, to come forward.

Detective constable James Harrison, of Galashiels police station, said: “The quantity of goods stolen would have likely required a vehicle to move them, so we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious cars or vans around Jewson’s on either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

“In addition, anyone who has any information that can help us identify those responsible is also asked to contact police immediately.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.