Roadworks set to see further closures of A7 near Stow and Hawick

The A7 is to be closed north of Stow for six days for roadworks.

A stretch of the Carlisle-Edinburgh road from north of Stow up to Midlothian boundary will be shut for resurfacing and patching on Friday, October 28, and from Monday, October 31, to Friday, November 4.

The closures, from 8am to 4pm on those days, will allow improvements to be made to various sections of the road, including the bends near Heriot.

Access will be available to residents under guidance of sentries located at either end of the closed stretch of road, and electronic signs will be put up in advance to warn motorists.

The X95 bus service linking Edinburgh with the Borders will continue to operate as normal, however.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “As joint vice-chairman of the A7 Action Group, I know the importance of the A7 to the Borders.

“This section of the route is used by almost 5,400 vehicles every day, according to statistics from the action group, and I am sure the improvements will be welcomed by motorists.

“There will inevitably be some disruption due to the extent of the works, but the council has made efforts to ensure local residents can still use the road, and the main bus service will be maintained.”

The roadworks north of Stow follow others being carried out on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm this week.

Resurfacing is taking place nightly at Hoghill, Linhope and south of Ewes since Monday, but that work is due to be completed on Thursday, October 20.

The road has been shut from 8pm to 6am but open as normal outside those hours.

Further drainage improvement works will take place on the A7 at Linhope this Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, from 8am to 6pm on both days, necessitating the closure of the road between the North Bridge roundabout at Hawick and the junction with B720 north of Canonbie.

The £220,000 road revamp near Hawick has been timed to coincide with Nottinghamshire-based Alco Knitting Machine Services having the A7 closed at the town’s Buccleuch Road to allow it to take away machinery used by the old Peter Scott knitwear factory following its closure in January.