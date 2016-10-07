Racial offence charge denied

Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

A Hawick man who denied using racially offensive language will stand trial on November 3.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, Jamie Wilson, 28, of Fraser Avenue, denied repeatedly using racially offensive language towards a man at Dickson Court, Hawick, on July 8.

