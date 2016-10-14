Police hunting gang of yobs after stone smashes window of Hawick bus

Six youths responsible for putting a driver and passengers on a Borders bus in danger by throwing a stone at it are being hunted by police.

The H1/H2 bus was stationary at the time of the attack beside the shops in Burnfoot Road, Hawick.

The bus window was smashed, but luckily no one on board was injured.

Now Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits.

The incident, at 8.37pm last Thursday, October 6, forced the cancellation of Perryman’s Buses Hawick town service, launched in August and now operating seven days a week.

At the time, there were three people on board the vehicle, including the driver, and footage of the incident is being examined by police.

Tony McConnell, of Perryman’s Buses, said: “This is nothing more than a mindless act of vandalism, and thankfully no one was injured.

“Our CCTV footage of the incident is with Police Scotland and should hopefully identify those involved.

“We would look to reassure our customers this is an isolated incident and we remain fully committed to delivering a safe and reliable service to the town.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said: “This type of behaviour is unacceptable, and those involved should be reprimanded. When a bus has to be cancelled at such short notice, it’s out of the operator’s control and has a direct impact on local people relying on the service.

“I have spoken to the team at Perryman’s Buses and would like to assure the people of Hawick this type of anti-social activity is very rare.

“The bus service has operated since August and without any incidents.”

Fellow ward councillor Watson McAteer added: “It is totally unacceptable for anyone to target our local bus service in this way, and the community must support the police in bringing the offenders to justice. While fortunately no one was injured, this cowardly form of attack could have had very different and serious consequences.”

A police spokesman said: “The cost to repair the damage is estimated to be a four-figure sum.

“Officers are looking to trace approximately six youths seen in the area at the time. The group included girls and boys, all believed to be in their early teens.”

Anyone able to identity the yobs responsible is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.