Plans in to upgrade Jim Clark Museum

Plans for upgrading the Jim Clark Museum in Duns have been submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week.

It was the Jim Clark Trust who initially looked at expanding the museum to allow cars raced by Formula One world champion Clark, to be displayed, along with a wide range of trophies and other memorabilia.

The building, in Newtown Street, Duns, is owned by Scottish Borders Council and is now managed by Live Borders, the council created sport and leisure trust. SBC has submitted the plans .

In January 2015 council in-house architects drew up plans and over past months a variety of key stakeholders have been asked for their views including Historic Environment Scotland, various council departments, the Jim Clark Trust and Live Borders.

One of the documents submitted as part of the planning application says: “The majority of comments have been positive and supportive of the proposals and it would be reasonable to note that there is a strong body of support for the project within the local community.”

Scottish Borders Council is committed to the £1.2 million project and agreed to put up £500,000 of the funding and it is hoped to raise the rest through private donations and a Heritage Lottery Fund application.

The aim now is for the new museum to open in 2018, the 50th anniversary of Jim Clark’s tragic death at Hockenheim in Germany. At the time of his death he had won more Grand Prix races and achieved more Grand Prix pole positions than any other driver.