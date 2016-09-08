Ogilvie Memorial book stolen

Borders police are appealing for information following the theft of a bronze book from the top of the Will H. Ogilvie Memorial at Horn Hill.

The book is inscribed with lyrics from Ogilvie’s poem, ‘The Road to Roberton’, and the theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 27 July and 24 August.

The memorial cairn is situated next to the B711 in the Horn Hill area, between the villages of Roberton to Ashkirk.

PC Lesley Shiell of Selkirk Police Station said: “The book is a very distinctive item which we’re eager to return to its rightful place on the road to Roberton.

“I’d urge anyone who may have information on its current whereabouts to get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area during this time is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

