A look back through the Hawick News archives for the events of the first week in September.

10 YEARS AGO

Pictures in the Hawick News ar Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visits the town

Denholm is to get a new school costing £4.3million. The state-of-the-art building with five classrooms and capacity for 125 pupils, will replace the village primary which was destroyed by fire in April. The decision to go for a new build rather than a rebuild was welcomed by the Scottish Borders Council education executive who believed the new school would be up and running by 2008.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scottish Federation of Meat Traders have decided that the country’s best beef sausages are made by father and son Tom and Drew Lauder of Denholm Meat Suppliers, Main Street. Using an old family recipe, they beat off the challenge of 86 other competitors to lift the title by 15 clear points from the nearest rivals at the Federations annual show at Perth.c

High School rector, Neil Horne, has praised the “great presence of mind and common sense” of six Hawick pupils who were found safe and well after going missing over night during a Duke of Edinburgh bronze award expedition in the hills near Newcastleton at the weekend. The group, aged 14 and 15, had set off from Tarras Lodge, trekking cross country to Twizlehope Farm, but were reported missing at 5pm Sunday after failing to meet a member of the school staff. The teenagers were caught by mist and driving rain, and although on the correct course, decided to pitch their tent and settle for the night. Over 50 people were included in the search operation which ended at 8am Monday, including police, the Borders Search and Rescue Unit, the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team and a helicopter despatched from RAF Leuchars.

St Cuthberts Church Pathfinders on the front page of the Hawick News in 1976

The cenotaph in Wilton Lodge Park has been placed fifth overall, from 78 entries in the British Legion’s annual Best Kept War Memorial in Scotland.

25 YEARS AGO

Hawick born paratrooper, Sergeant “Chay”Blyth and fellow paratrooper, captain John Ridgeway, were given a heros welcome, when they landed on the Isle of Arran off the west coast of Ireland, fit and happy despite rowing across the Atlantic in an open boat for 92 days. Twenty-six-year-old Sgt. Blyth who lived in Crumhaugh Road before joining the armed services, and 27-year-old Cpt. Ridgeway, were reunited with their wives when they arrived on the mainland at Galway and received a civic welcome from the Mayor. The pair will again be congratulated when they meet Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

30 YEARS AGO

PSA squad in the Hawick News 1996

The Prime Minister, Mrs Margaret Thatcher, was in Hawick yesterday as part of a 3-day visit to Scotland. Accompanied by her husband Dennis, she spent about two hours in the town, including a visit to the Conservative Club in Bourtree Place, chatting with numerous memebers including scrum half Greg Oliver who was playing a game of snooker at the time. Mrs Thatcher was presented with flowers and Lyle and Scott knitwear by clubs chairman Jeff Brown, before departing to meet waiting crowds. The Prime Minister surprised security officials with an impromptu stop at Houston bakers where doughnuts were sampled and Selkirk bannocks purchased before continuing to the Town Hall for a special luncheon hosted by the local Unionist Association. The visit was not without controversy, with an egg thown at the party as they departed the Town Hall.

The District Council are to hold a civic reception for Colin Deans in recognition of his achievements in rugby last season, captaining the Hawick, Scotland and British Lions teams.

In near perfect conditions and in front of a huge crowd, Hawick beat Jedforest in a pulsating final to the Bristol and West Selkirk trophy at Philiphaugh, beating Langholm, Kelso and Waterloo on route to the final.

40 YEARS AGO

Wilton Park tennis juniors in the Hawick News in 1976

Oliver Angus, Hawick Pipeband’s Drum Major has won the Drum Majors competition at the Edinburgh International Festival Pipe competition held in Princes Street Gardens. Hawick Boys Brigade Pipe Band were awarded forth prize in their section.

Hawick born Chief Inspector James Glendinning (44) of Hertfordshire has been promoted to Superintendant. A former Trades RFC player he was an electrician with Beryl Electrical in Loan before serving with the RAF and then joining the constabulary.

Employees of Messers John Laing, Slitrig Crescent, are donating 90p per week to the Public Library fund for newspapers for the reading room. Mr Harry Douglas, a borderer with the firm thought up the idea of asking for a penny every week from each of his fellow workers wages.

The Rev.T Hood of St George’s Church was bitten on the hand and leg by a dog which attacked him on a recent visit to a parishioner in the Langless Road area. He was treated at the Cottage Hospital.

Fine weather and excellent entries contributed to the success of the Liddesdale Agricultural Societies annual show at Newscastleton doubling the gate on last year. Truly a ‘Holm Show’ to remember.