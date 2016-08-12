MP hitting road to meet voters

Borders MP Calum Kerr is hitting the road and travelling far and wide to give voters the chance to raise any issues of concern.

The SNP MP is lining up a week-long tour of his Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency, starting in Hawick on Monday, August 15.

His road trip will cover the length and breadth of his patch, from Newcastleton to Cockburnspath and from Eyemouth to Ettrickbridge and all points in between.

The MP will be hiring a campervan to make the maximum use of his time on the tour and will meet a variety of businesses and groups at all his stop-offs.

“My office is constantly trying to find new ways to allow us to make the most of my time in the Borders, and we appreciate that our base in Galashiels is not necessarily accessible to many of the people I represent,” said the 44-year-old.

“We can’t expect every constituent to come to us. I am always prepared to go to them.

“Making myself available for meetings in each of these locations is a reminder of one of the most important aspects of an MP’s work, which is listening to, and acting upon, constituents’ concerns.

“In such a large constituency, it’s very important to ensure that all communities are able to engage with their MP.

“I have no doubt that taking to the road with this schedule will allow me to develop a clearer picture of the issues that many parts of the Borders face.

“Modern politics requires politicians to be as responsive as possible.

“I always do everything I can to engage with those who get in touch and will always encourage them to do so.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to meet fellow Borderers while travelling around our beautiful region.”

Mr Kerr will be at Hawick, Bonchester Bridge, Chesters, Newcastleton, Hermitage, Teviothead and Ashkirk on Monday.

On Tuesday, he will visit Earlston, St Boswells, Maxton, Ancrum, Crailing, Eckford, Cessford, Oxnam, Jedburgh, Denholm and Morebattle.

Wednesday will see him take in Duns, Burnmouth, Eyemouth, Coldingham, St Abbs, Reston, Ayton and Cockburnspath.

Next Thursday, August 18, he will be at Stow, Lauder, Heriot, Oxton, Weststruther, Gordon, Greenlaw, Coldstream, Kelso and Smailholm.

Mr Kerr’s tour winds up next Friday, August 19, with visits to Montbenger, Yarrow, Ettrickbridge, Selkirk, Midlem, Lilliesleaf, Charlesfield and Newtown.

Anyone wishing to arrange a meeting with Mr Kerr at any of the locations he is visiting should call his office on 01896 750820 or email calum.kerr.mp@parliament.uk

