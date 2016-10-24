Men charged after women harrassed in Jedburgh

Two men have been arrested and charged after two women were sexually harassed in Jedburgh during the early hours of Sunday, October 23.

The pair aged 19 and 25 will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Alistair Hutchens said: “I would like to thank the public who came forward and provided us with vital information that greatly assisted with this investigation.

“We believe there may still be members of the public who saw two males driving around Jedburgh that evening leading up to the incident and may be able to assist with our inquiry. I would urge these individuals to come forward.

“Crimes of this nature are extremely rare in the Scottish Borders but whenever such crimes do occur we will respond robustly and utilise all resources at our disposal to bring anyone involved to justice.”