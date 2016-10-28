Man charged with murder bid on Kelso woman

A Kelso man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 56-year-old woman.

Ian McGregor also faces charges of assault to severe injury and disfigurement and danger of life.

It follows a disturbance at a property in the town’s Inchmyre on Tuesday around 5.45pm when the woman sustained a number of injuries to her body and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she continues to be treated.

Twenty-nine-year-old McGregor appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court where he made no plea or declaration.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Halley.