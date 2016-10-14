Hawick school gets sport in the act to hit gold standard

A Hawick school has hit the gold standard for its physical education lessons.

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary is one of only two schools in the Borders to have been given a prestigious national school sport gold award by Sportscotland.

Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary School pupils with their gold awards.

The award is a National Lottery-funded initiative to encourage schools to improve their games lessons and sport opportunities.

The Loan primary was presented with its award and flag by Sportscotland last week.

Headteacher Jeanette Gordon said: “We are delighted to receive this national recognition for the work we do to promote and inspire children to participate in sport.

“Every member of staff contributes to our physical education and sports activities by giving up their own time to run clubs and attend sporting events.

“Our programme of sport is enhanced further by the excellent work of our active schools co-ordinator, Paul Scott.

“Not only does Paul extend the opportunities we can give the children, but he builds good relations with staff and children alike with his enthusiasm and commitment to promoting sport in the town of Hawick.

“This award was achieved through team effort, and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in helping us to get the gold award.”

Pupil Ava Hughes, a member of the primary’s sports committee, said: “It’s pretty cool that we got the gold award the first year that we tried for it and that all our hard work has paid off.

“It was exciting to know that there are so few schools in Scotland to have got this award and that we are one of them.”

Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison, Scottish Border Council’s executive member for education, added: “Many congratulations to Drumlanrig on this tremendous achievement.

“Pupils and staff alike should be very proud of this acknowledgement of the importance that the school places on physical activity, with all the benefits that this brings.

“Putting sporting activity at the heart of the curriculum, as is the case at Drumlanrig, means not only that pupils are fitter and stronger, but that their mental, emotional and social wellbeing should also show improvement.

“I would encourage them to keep up the good work and keep moving forward with their commitment to being as fit and healthy as they can.”

The school is also part of Sainsbury’s Active Schools voucher project. Over the past couple of years, it has bought a range of sports equipment with the vouchers, including netball posts, footballs, cricket balls and skipping ropes.