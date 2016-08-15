Hawick’s Ali Weir goes on run to thank medics

Hawick’s Ali Weir has been going that extra mile or 13 to show his gratitude to medics who cared for him after he had to be hospitalised last year.

The 27-year-old, of Bruce Court, suffered a perforated appendix and peritonitis in February last year, requiring two weeks’ treatment at Borders General Hospital.

So grateful was Ali for the care he was shown while in ward seven at the Melrose hospital that he decided to raise funds for it as a token of his appreciation.

Ali, a technician for Galashiels-based Aitken Turnbull Architects, did that by taking part in this year’s Edinburgh Half-Marathon in May, raising £1,272.

Ali, also a full-back for Hawick Rugby Club, said: “All the members of staff who cared for me were superb and could not have been more professional and helpful, so I wanted to try to give a little back to all at ward seven.”

Senior charge nurse Geoff Anderson said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ali for running a half-marathon to raise money for ward seven.

“We use donations for specialist bits of equipment and enhancements to the ward, so that we can provide the best possible service for our patients. Donations to wards really make a difference to patient care.”

Ali has since returned to the hospital, happily not because of any complications or further illness, but, rather, to hand over a cheque to consultant surgeon Ahmed Mustafa, staff nurse Lynne Read and Geoff.