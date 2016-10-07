Hawick man to stand trial

Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

A Hawick man, who denies being concerned in the supply of cannabis, will stand trial on November 1.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, Jori Silver, 23, of Princes Street, denied being concerned in the supply of the illegal drug at his home on March 18.

He also denies possession of ecstasy.

