Hawick home and art gallery commended at design awards

A Hawick house and occasional art gallery was one of four building projects to be commended at this year’s Scottish Borders Design Awards.

Little Lindisfarne, in Stirches Road, was given a commendation in the new-build residential class won by the Wave at Kirkton Manor, near Peebles.

From left, Hawick and Hermitage councillor Ron Smith giving Brian Robertson, contractor John Fraser and Lesley Robertson their commendation for Little Lindisfarne.

The four other winners revealed at a ceremony held at Scottish Borders Council’s Newtown headquarters on Monday were, for new-build commercial, the new sports hall at Peebles High School; for work to an existing building, Blakeburn at Gattonside, near Melrose; for placemaking, the Leet Haugh housing estate in Coldstream; and for conservation and design, Marchmont House, between Polwarth and Greenlaw in Berwickshire.

Other commendations went to Maple Tree House at Darnick, near Melrose; Born in the Borders at Lanton Mill, near Jedburgh; and Old School Place at Lauder.

The award scheme, founded in 1984 and run every two years, is organised by the council’s planning and regulatory service to highlight good practice, inspire those responsible for new developments and seek to raise the standard of building design in the region.

Little Lindisfarne was built for Hawick couple Brian and Lesley Robertson by town joinery firm Fraser and Renwick, of Mansfield Crescent.

A spokesman for the competition’s judges said: “This is a bold, brave and uncompromising new home and pop-up gallery clad in larch.

“This belies the sophistication of the interior, which is surprisingly spacious, full of light and incorporates many storage solutions.

“The interior is further enlivened by the framing of outside views to borrow the landscape on its private south and westerly flanks.

“This contrasts with the view from the shared drive, with its solid wall, stepping down the contours.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Ron Smith, the council’s executive member for planning and environment and chairman of its planning and building standards committee, said: “Once again, the entries for these awards have highlighted the high quality of building design right across the Scottish Borders.

“The judges had a difficult task in selecting winners from the large number of entries.

“Hopefully, the winning and commended designs, which are innovative, contemporary and forward-thinking, will inspire future projects in the region and beyond.”

Some 30 entries were received altogether.

The awards’ judging panel was chaired by Andy Millar, former built and natural heritage manager for the council, with David Suttie representing the Royal Town Planning Institute Scotland and Iain Connelly acting for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

Mr Millar, of Peebles, said: “We shortlisted, then visited 13 entries. Many thanks to all entrants and especially those we met on the visits.

“These two days were rewarding and inspiring.”

The Wave, the house that forced Little Lindisfarne and Maple Tree House, to settle for runners-up commendations, was designed for Stephen Furst and Alison Goodwin by Galashiels architecture firm Aitken Turnbull and built by 3b Construction, of Port William in Dumfries and Galloway.

The judges’ spokesman said: “The house’s distinctive curved and sculptural roof, with extensive glazing, provides a signature building that provokes thought but sits well with its surroundings.

“Internally, the hierarchy of spaces, attention to detail and craftsmanship delight, but it is the framed views of the ever-changing landscape which are magical.”