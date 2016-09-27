Hawick group in recruiting drive

Borders Street Pastors are holding an information evening on Saturday, October 8, at 8pm, at The Well, 2 Bourtree Terrace, Hawick.

The meeting is part of the group’s drive to recruit enough volunteers from the Christian community to be able to provide a weekly patrol, such as the one now running successfully in Galashiels.

The group is also hoping to have a short patrol in the streets of Hawick at the end of the evening to give potential pastors a taster of what it’s like to be on the streets.

In Galashiels, the group has established a dialogue with regular revellers – and their gifts of flipflops (for ladies trying to teeter home on high heels), a listening ear and a helping hand have been reportedly well received.

It is hoped that a similar success story can be in place in Hawick soon.