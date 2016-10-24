Fans all set to host Scotland’s Beef Event

Scotland’s Beef Event 2017 is to be held on a farm in the Borders next year - hosted by the Stewart family at Fans, Earlston.

The biennial event, will be held on Thursday, June 8, organised by the Scottish Beef Association, and is to focus on the efficient production of beef on the mixed farm.

An organising committee, under chairman Sion Williams, farm manager at Bowhill Estate, with representatives from the farming, trade and research/advisory sectors, has been established to run the event.

Mr Williams said: “Fans will be an excellent venue. It is a fantastic set-up to see in operation and a shining example of a commercially run beef cattle enterprise. It will provide an opportunity to see how an efficient suckler cow enterprise adds value to an arable/potato enterprise as part of a mixed farming unit.”

He said he looked forward to seeing advancements available to make the industry more sustainable, especially with the economic pressures on the industry due to changes under the Common Agricultural Policy and Brexit.

“We are grateful to the Stewart family for accepting the association’s invitation to host this important event for the beef industry in Scotland which is sure to attract a huge attendance of beef farmers and industry professionals from throughout Scotland and the north of England,” he said.

The farm is run by Douglas Stewart and his wife, Kelda, father, Graham, and children, Holly and Archie.

Stocking comprises a commercial suckler herd of 400 Aberdeen-Angus cross cows, which are put to the Aberdeen-Angus bull, with all progeny finished on the farm.

Mr Stewart said: “It is an honour to be asked to host this event and we look forward to working with the SBA and the committee to provide an interesting day for visitors.”