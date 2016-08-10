Empire Medal for campaigner

A St Boswells campaigner has been recognised for a lifetime raising awareness of MS with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Anne Elizabeth Campbell received the BEM from the Lord-Lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale, Captain Gerald Maitland-Carew, for services to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in the region at a ceremony held in Scottish Borders Council’s headquarters on Friday.

Mrs Campbell has worked for the MS Society for over 60 years, first in Northern Ireland and then in the Borders, as a committee member, chair and now president.

Under her leadership, the Borders branch has become one of the strongest and most effective in Scotland and is held up as a model to follow.

She said: “Borderers are very good at rallying around for people, and I think that the thing they like about the MS Society is that all of the funds we raise are spent in the area.”

Mrs Campbell is the leading branch fundraiser, raising of thousands of pounds by making and selling tablet to an old family recipe.

The Lord Lieutenant said: “Mrs Campbell richly deserves the British Empire Medal, not only for her important work with the local Multiple Sclerosis Society in raising substantial sums of money but also for the way in which her commitment, hard work and dedication has been an inspiration to everyone with whom she has come into contact. She leads by example and has inspired those with and without MS to be the best they can.”