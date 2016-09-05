Drumlangrig pupils get thumbs up

A Hawick headteacher says credit for a glowing report from education inspectors is due to the hard work of staff and the “wonderful children” they teach.

An HM Inspectorate of Education report on Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary School and its nursery published earlier this week praises the overall quality of education it offers.

During a visit to the 270-pupil Loan school in June, a team of inspectors led by Donald Macleod identified strengths, including well-behaved and enthusiastic children ready to respond well to tasks and activities.

Staff support for children needing additional help with their learning was commended, as were learning experiences provided beyond the classroom to broaden children’s opportunities to achieve.

Pupils are making satisfactory progress in English language and literacy, as well as mathematics and numeracy, it was noted.

They are also making good progress overall in writing and are able to demonstrate and discuss their progress in most aspects of health and wellbeing and how they put it into practice, adds the report.

Staff have worked well, according to the inspectors, to develop a clear rationale for what they want to achieve, and the school’s approach to planning its curriculum supports children’s achievements in a wide range of contexts both within and outwith classes.

Headteacher Jeanette Gordon said: “It was very rewarding to hear the lead inspector praise all the staff for their hard work and effort.

“We are continually reflecting on our work and were pleased that the inspection team agreed with our next steps and areas for development. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff for their commitment to improving the work of the school, which was also recognised by the inspection team.

“We are very fortunate to have wonderful children to work with and appreciate the contribution that staff, pupils, parents and partner agencies make in providing a broad and varied range of learning experiences for all.”

Parent council chairperson Leigh Deas added: “I am pleased to see that the report confirms that the children are well behaved and enthusiastic.

“The children get the chance to be heard and are encouraged to share their views, and this is reflected in the report.

“The parents feel that the support from staff is tremendous, and we know they will continue to work on improving the school for the benefit of the children.”

Scottish Borders Council and the school have agreed with the inspectorate to continue to make improvements in children’s attainment by taking a more streamlined approach to assessing, tracking and monitoring their progress.

They also plan to increase the pace of lesson development in line with the national Curriculum for Excellence to improve further.