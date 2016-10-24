Denholm given £2.2m affordable housing boost at the double

Affordable homes have been provided at the double in Denholm.

Two cut-price housing developments, together costing £2.2m, were officially opened in the village last Friday, both offering eight houses for rent.

Eildon Housing Association chairman Trevor Burrows, left, and ex-chief executive Peter Lee presenting Selby Close resident Suzanne Winters with flowers to mark its official opening.

One, the £1m Croft Field Court, was built for Bridge Homes, a joint venture by Scottish Borders Council and Scottish Futures Trust, by Edinburgh-based Cruden Homes.

It is made up of eight two-bedroom houses to be rented out at mid-market rates.

The other, Jedward Terrace and Selby Close, was created by Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association for £1.2m.

It consists of two and three-bedroomed houses and a wheelchair-accessible bungalow, offering a further eight homes for social rent.

The two developments were declared open by Mid Berwickshire councillor Frances Renton, the council’s executive member for social work and housing, and Peter Lee, a former chief executive of Eildon Housing Association.

Mrs Renton said: “I am delighted that our programme to develop and purchase homes for mid-market rent is continuing to help Borderers across the region.

“All eight homes at Croft Field Court were let very quickly after being completed, and through this programme, we are committed to delivering more affordable homes throughout the Scottish Borders, on top of the 31 already unveiled in Ayton, Galashiels, Peebles and now Denholm.”

Eildon Housing Association chairman Trevor Burrows added: “This latest development demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide much-needed quality affordable homes across the Scottish Borders and represents a £1.2m investment in Denholm.

“We are grateful for the grant funding received from the Scottish Government and the strategic support provided by Scottish Borders Council.

“We are already the major provider of new homes in the Borders and are looking to increase our new-build programme in the years ahead to secure record investment for the Borders and meet housing need across the region.”

Among the others present at the opening ceremonies were Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall, Hawick and Hermitage councillor Ron Smith, also executive member for planning and environment, and Leaderdale and Melrose ward member David Parker, also the council’s leader.

Mr Marshall said: “I was delighted to be able to attend the opening ceremonies of both new affordable housing developments in Denholm.

“These houses are absolutely fantastic and have certainly been built to a very high standard.

“I am sure that those who are fortunate to occupy these houses fully appreciate how lucky they are.

“Denholm is such a beautiful part of my ward, and it’s great to see the village benefit from such an investment.”