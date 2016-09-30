Call goes out for extra Hawick road to be resurfaced

Highways chiefs are being urged to follow up the repairs to three Hawick streets approved yesterday by tackling another road claimed to be equally in need of a revamp.

Gladstone Street, Wester Braid Road and Drumlanrig Place are all to be resurfaced by Scottish Borders Council using a share of £2.4m in funding freed up by a review of its capital expenditure programme.

The stretches of road to be resurfaced are 140m of Gladstone Street, 100m of Wester Braid Road and 180m at Drumlanrig Place, along with 350m of Denholm’s Main Street.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Ron Smith has welcomed that investment in the Borders’ pothole-scarred road network but wants to see another street added to the list of those to be done up.

“Orchard Terrace is rising up the priority list. It is another street that has been lifted and then plugged by the utilities such as Scottish Water and Scottish Power and now resembles a patchwork quilt,” said Mr Smith, the council’s executive member for planning and environment.

“Orchard Terrace is a strange street in that it is U-shaped with a very steep slope downwards from a lower level on both sides.

“There are a lot of parked cars, and locals are concerned at the speed of traffic, with the uneven surface complicating things as well.”

The resurfacing works agreed this week are long overdue, according to Mr Smith.

“They have been overlooked in terms of extensive restoration for some years,” he said.

“Gladstone Street is a lengthy street and the road surface has been patched up and patched, and it has been seen by locals as having been neglected.

“These streets have figured in discussions for as long as I have been on the council, but for those 10 years, they have lost out and other areas have been prioritised.

“I don’t have costings for the three streets, but each stretch is about 100 to 180m, and the good news is that the residents won’t have to wait for the work to be done. It will be carried out this winter, and hopefully completed by Christmas.

“These streets have needed this work done for a number of years, and I now welcome that the money has been found.”

The £2.4m agreed yesterday is additional to the extra £2.5m over five years already earmarked for road repairs as part of the budget announced in February, a 14% increase on the previous revenue budget.

Announcing the investment, Melrose and Leaderdale councillor David Parker, the authority’s leader, said: “We have recognised the need to invest in the network, and this seven-figure sum will be a significant commitment on top of the 14 per cent increase to the roads revenue budget.”