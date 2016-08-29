Businesses look ahead to Borders awards

The deadline is approaching for companies to enter this year’s Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will be held at a lunch event at Springwood Park, Kelso, on Friday, November 11.

Run for the second year by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, the award ceremony, supported by SP Energy Networks, will once again be hosted by television journalist Fiona Armstrong.

And it has never been easier to submit nominations for one or more of the 10 award categories by the closing date of Friday, September 23.

“We’ve simplified matters this year with a single page application form on our website,” explained Bruce Simpson, the Chamber’s communications director.

“The aim is to encourage and make it easy for as many business people as possible to participate and thus showcase the quality and ambition of what they do. Every applicant will have the chance to make a presentation to the judging panel – and receive an automatic invitation to our lunch which serves as a fantastic networking opportunity.”

The award categories have also been amended this year in a bid to better represent the diversity of the modern Borders business community.

For instance, the majority of businesses in this region have less than five employees– a fact reflected in a new accolade for the Most Innovative Business with that workforce level in any sector.

Chamber convener Jack Clark wants the awards to reach out to all local businesses, regardless of size.

“I never cease to be amazed at the sheer breadth, depth and quality of the businesses we have in the Borders,” said Mr Clark. “They are the bedrock of the regional economy, but too often they are unsung and uncelebrated.

“As a Chamber we are committed to doing all we can to enable commerce to flourish and to celebrate its successes. That’s what the awards are all about and I thoroughly commend them.”