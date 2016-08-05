Body found by police searching for missing Hawick man

Police searching for missing Hawick man Bob Cantle have found a body near Jedburgh.

The body was discovered today, August 5, in outbuildings at Crailing.

Bob Cantle and the Fiat Punto he was last seen driving.

A formal identification of the deceased has yet to be carried out but Mr Cantle’s family have been informed of the discovery.

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, but officers are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage of proceedings.

Concerns had been escalating for the wellbeing of Mr Cantle, and police searching for him had put up posters and released closed-circuit TV footage of his last known movements in the hope of turning up clues as to his whereabouts.

The 45-year-old was last seen alive near his Howgate home in Hawick at 6.08am on Sunday, July 24, driving off in his silver-grey Fiat Punto.

Searches had been carried out at properties in Hawick and Jedburgh linked to him, and the force helicopter was also used to try to track him down.

It was believed that Mr Cantle, a diabetic, travelled to Jedburgh on the Sunday morning he went missing.

Inspector Tony Hodges said last weekend: “Our inquiries lead us to believe that he has left Hawick and travelled to the Jedburgh area, but so far we have not located Robert or his vehicle.

“We are extremely concerned for his welfare due to the length of time he has now been missing for without any sightings, his apparent lack of medication and not having made any known contact with friends and family.”