A7 to close for roadworks between Hawick and Langholm

Roadworks are to be carried out on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm next week.

Embankment repairs, drainage works and resurfacing of the carriageway of the trunk road will be undertaken.

Resurfacing will take place from 8pm to 6am nightly from Monday to Thursday 20th October 2016 on the A7 at Hoghill, Linhope and south of Ewes.

The road will be open as normal outside those hours.

Drainage improvement works will then take place on the A7 at Linhope on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, from 8am to 6pm on both days. That will require a full carriageway closure between the North Bridge roundabout at Hawick and the junction with B720 north of Canonbie.

A signed diversion route will be in operation.

Southbound traffic will be diverted off the A7 at North Bridge, taking the second exit to Mart Street and then travelling via the A698 Weensland Road to the junction with the A6088.

From there, traffic will follow the A6088 to south of Bonchester Bridge and join the B6357 to Canonbie, before travelling via the B7201 to re-join the A7 just north of the Scottish-English Border.

Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction.

Local bus services will be escorted through the roadworks.

The £220,000 road revamp has been timed to coincide with Nottinghamshire-based Alco Knitting Machine Services having the A7 closed at Hawick’s Buccleuch Road to allow it to take away machinery used by the old Peter Scott knitwear factory following its closure earlier this year.

A further stretch of the A7 from north of Stow up to Midlothian will be shut for resurfacing and patching works from 8am to 4pm on Friday, October 28, and Monday, October 31, then from Tuesday, November 1, to Friday, November 4.

Real-time journey information can be found at www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter at @TrafficScotland