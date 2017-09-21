Lambs’ ears torn off in suspected dog attack

Three lambs had their ears ripped off in what is suspected to be an attack by dogs in Hawick last week.

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for information after four lambs in total were viciously savaged.

Four lambs were attacked on a farm near to Acreknow Reservoir, near Hawick.

And an appeal has also been made to dog owners to keep their pets on a lead whenever they are close to livestock.

The incident took place on a farm near to Acreknowe Reservoir sometime between the evening of Thursday, September 14 and the evening of Friday, September 15.

Four lambs were found to have sustained serious head wounds, with three having had both of their ears completely ripped off.

PC Claire White, of Hawick Police Station, said: “It’s believed that the lambs were injured by a dog or dogs and we’re urging anyone who may have information about this, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, to come forward.

“These animals suffered brutal injuries and, once again, we’re urging dog walkers to always keep their pets on leads around any livestock.

“All animals are unpredictable and it’s a dogs natural instinct to chase - it is your responsibility as the owner to ensure that your dog is kept under suitable control at all times.

“As well as causing significant harm to these animals and distress to the farmer, you are liable to prosecution if you fail to do so.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hawick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3863 of 15th September. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The attack is not an isolated incident.

Back in February a sheep had to be put down after it suffered serve injuries in an attack by a dog or dogs in Innerleithen. Three other attacks had taken place in the same area around that time.