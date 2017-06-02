Kelso provost’s plea to town’s smokers

Provost Dean Weatherston issued an appeal to smokers following the Kelso in Bloom/community council community litterpick last week.

“Could all smokers please dispose of their cigarette ends in the correct (legal) way. Every street and side street is covered in them,” he said.

“There was a great turnout (pictured) and thankfully the rain stopped when we started. Special thanks to the Guides, Brownies, Rainbows and Scouts, as well as those who live outside the town, but gave their time to come in and help out.”