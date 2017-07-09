I will walk 500 miles, and I will walk 500 more, vows Hawick grandad Bobby

A grateful Hawick man is following in the footsteps of his grandchildren by walking 1,000 miles in 100 days in support of a worthy cause.

Two years ago, cousins Callum Murray and Finn Froud raised £26,000 for youngsters suffering from cancer after completing a 100-mile walk in 100 days on two continents.

Callum in Hawick and Finn in Doha, Qatar, ran a mile every day in all weathers and were joined by friends, family and local clubs and organisations.

The boys’ efforts proved inspirational to their grandfather, 66-year-old Bobby Froud, a retired hosiery worker and bar manager.

Bobby underwent successful surgery at Borders General Hospital in Melrose a few years back and decided to set out in June on his 1,000-mile trek in aid of its high-dependency unit and ward seven.

With the aid of a pedometer on his wrist, he is walking 70 miles a week, about 20,000 steps a day.

He said: “It’s just my way of giving something back to the hospital for what they did for me. I was very proud of what my grandsons did when they were eight and 10.

“They inspired me to make the effort too.

“I haven’t set a target on how much to raise, but there’s a JustGiving page set up for anyone who wants to support me. I started in June, and I expect to finish in September. I’ll get it finished even if I break down along the way. I might not make it in 100 days, but I’ll get there in the end.

“I keep track every day to make sure I’ve completed the 20,000 steps. I’m on track so far.”

Bobby, employed for seven years as bar manager at Hawick Rugby Club, added: “I’m determined to reach my target.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Bobby-froud to help him hit his target.