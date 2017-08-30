‘I do’ bring pets to my wedding!

New research has revealed that one in ten Brits say ‘I do’ to bringing their pets to their big day.

The study has shown that many people are starting to give their beloved pets a central role at their wedding.

Over half wanted their pets to have a starring role in wedding photos.

There have been subtle changes in wedding pictures peppering people’s social feeds of late: alongside the bonny brides and gorgeous grooms are esteemed guests of a furrier variety.

In fact, new research conducted this wedding season by national pet charity Blue Cross has revealed that as many as one in 10 Brits have given pets a central role in their wedding ceremony.

When asked why, over a quarter (26 per cent) said they did so because it helps them remain calm and overcome anxiety on the big day.

Brits also said they involved their pets because they are such an important part of the family (20 per cent) and some said they had to come along simply because they are so cute (12 per cent).

Although we might have become accustomed to the sight of animals making a cameo at wedding ceremonies, the study actually shows that pets are taking on a much more expanded role.

In fact when asked what important role their pets would be playing on the big day, a massive 92 per cent of those in favour of pets’ involvement said they wanted to walk down the aisle with their pet as maid of honour.

Over half wanted their pets to have a starring role in wedding photos and video (56 per cent) and, although their dinner speeches may leave a lot to be desired, they’re clearly doing something right as a close third came best man (54 per cent).

Ryan Neile, senior animal behaviourist from Blue Cross, said: “Whether they are, companions, our best friends, or our comforters, pets play a huge role in our lives and it isn’t surprising to see how many Brits want to involve them in such an important moment.

“Even without weather worries, dress disasters, late caterers or missing rings to worry about, your wedding day can be an incredibly nerve-wracking experience and having your pet by your side might just help settle some of those jitters, as long as you take steps to ensure that your pet is comfortable too.”

He continued: “At Blue Cross we recognise that every pet we receive, rescue, rehabilitate and rehome is a pet that can enrich its new family’s life in return. Pets are just as much as part of the family as mums, dads and siblings and this is why Brits love them to be involved in important events like this.”

When Katia and her husband John got married on Valentine’s Day two years ago, their beautiful English springer spaniel cross Bingo, who was rehomed from a Blue Cross centre, played a special role on the big day when he ‘gave the bride away’ at the altar.

Katia said: “Bingo has become such an important part of our lives that there was never any doubt he would have to come to our wedding. He helped to make our big day even more special and he looked very handsome in his bow-tie!”

She added: “We’re so happy to have Bingo in our lives that we asked our guests to make a donation to Blue Cross instead of giving us gifts – it was lovely to be able to say thank you to them for helping us find Bingo and to make a difference for more pets like him.”