Hunt for guinea pig in Hawick no April Fools’ Day prank

A bid to boost weekend trade along Hawick’s struggling High Street will receive a little help on April Fools’ Day from a toy guinea pig.

Tomorrow sees the start of ‘Meet on the Street’, an initiative by Future Hawick aimed at increasing footfall in High Street on Saturdays.

Weather permitting, the popular Hawick Scout Pipe Band will celebrate its centenary year by playing near the 1514 memorial around mid-morning.

There will also be stalls at Trinity Gardens, one promoting the activities of Hawick Men’s Shed and the other raising awareness of the Borders Exploration Group and encourage sponsorship for its next expedition.

These stalls will be available on a weekly basis for free use by charitable organisations, sporting and youth bodies or other good causes for displays, exhibits or demonstrations but not for commercial use.

This week, and for the next four Saturdays, Gibby, a scruffy stuffed toy guinea pig from Libby’s Pet Shop, will go on walkabout and turn up in another shop window somewhere else in the town centre.

Wanted posters with a photograph will be on display, and if you happen to spot Gibby, note the name of the shop on a piece of paper, along with your name and telephone number and drop it off in the box provided at the Visit Scotland counter in the Tower Mill.

The first winning slip drawn will win a prize of £20.